Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Paul Saltzman Acquires 1,500 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 227,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $723.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.