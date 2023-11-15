Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $249,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.