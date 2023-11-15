EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.46. 1,031,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a market cap of $315.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

