EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 380 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

PG stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. 2,142,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

