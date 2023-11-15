EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,306. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.