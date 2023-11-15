EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,306. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
