EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. 1,710,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $315.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

