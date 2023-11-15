EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 250 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,205 shares of company stock worth $13,995,397. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AFL traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 567,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,027. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.