EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 15,573,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,946,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $234.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

