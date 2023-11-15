Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.70

Shares of Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 37.70 ($0.46). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.46), with a volume of 55,545 shares trading hands.
Earthport Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.94.
Earthport Company Profile
Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.
