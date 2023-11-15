Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Issues Earnings Results

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 464.99% and a negative net margin of 68.64%.

Edible Garden Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of EDBL opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edible Garden

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

