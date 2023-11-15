Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.07 million and $1.16 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005995 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,958,950,076 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

