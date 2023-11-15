Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
