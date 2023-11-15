Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,074,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $24.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.16. 1,686,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $576.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

