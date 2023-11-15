Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $20.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.59. 1,206,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,461. The stock has a market cap of $560.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.