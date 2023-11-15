Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 7.9 %

EARN opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

