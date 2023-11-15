Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.78. 1,000,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,174. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

