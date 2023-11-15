Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. Energizer also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

