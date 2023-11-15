Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.47

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.47 and traded as high as C$22.65. Enerplus shares last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 377,363 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Trading Down 2.3 %

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.