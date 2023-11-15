Equals Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Equals Group Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:EQLS opened at GBX 116 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.01) to GBX 176 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

