ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Insider Olivier Biebuyck Sells 519 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 142,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ESAB by 28,250.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

