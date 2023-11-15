ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 102,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 12,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,322. The company has a market cap of $170.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Bancorp

In other ESSA Bancorp news, COO Peter A. Gray acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,636.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $103,005. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 355,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

