Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Posts Earnings Results

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of SNMP stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 13,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,807. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

