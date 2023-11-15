Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 280,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Executive Network Partnering
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $15,194,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 349,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 251,206 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
