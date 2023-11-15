Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,574 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.45. The company had a trading volume of 536,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EXR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

