Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
FAIR opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
