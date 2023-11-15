Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FAIR opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

