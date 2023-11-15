Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 90,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $180.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

AGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

