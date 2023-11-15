Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.65. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 518,108 shares changing hands.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

