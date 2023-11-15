Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

FSZ opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$470.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

FSZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

