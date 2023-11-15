Financial Survey: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 1,000.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

63.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 19.62% 8.83% 0.85% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 2.77% 0.75% 0.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $67.86 million 1.83 $18.07 million $0.63 9.32 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 2.66 $930,000.00 $0.04 107.28

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, real estate construction, and one-to-four family mortgage loans; other consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, savings account, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Ridgefield, and Vancouver, Washington, as well as Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

