First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

First Cobalt Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

