First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,397. The company has a market capitalization of $744.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

