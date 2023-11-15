FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $200.14

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$200.14 and traded as low as C$197.72. FirstService shares last traded at C$199.94, with a volume of 32,432 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$200.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. In other news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. Insiders have sold 2,060 shares of company stock worth $343,083 in the last ninety days. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.