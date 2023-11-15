Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Shares Up 17.1%

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.22. 124,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 879% from the average session volume of 12,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.
Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, engages in production and distribution of original unflavored and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.
