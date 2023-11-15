FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $145,006.08 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 692,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in FormFactor by 42.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 241,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

