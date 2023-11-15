Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Fortis has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 76.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE FTS opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fortis by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.