Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortrea Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FTRE opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

