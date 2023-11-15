Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

