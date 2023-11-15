Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 127,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.