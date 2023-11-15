Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.40.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
