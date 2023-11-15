FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.29. 214,063 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $770.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

