FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,306. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLD. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 303,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,264 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 2,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

