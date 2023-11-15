Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €39.54 ($42.52) and last traded at €39.10 ($42.04). Approximately 71,477 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.86 ($41.78).

Fuchs Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.20.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

