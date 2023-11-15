FUNToken Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. FUNToken has a market cap of $55.46 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

