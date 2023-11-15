Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 1,680,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. Futu has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

