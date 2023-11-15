Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 21,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
