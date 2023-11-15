Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 21,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

