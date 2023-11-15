Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Sold by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934,654 shares during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu comprises 1.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned 1.02% of Gaotu Techedu worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 1,965,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,561. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $711.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -0.42.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

