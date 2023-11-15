Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $419.06. 182,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.30. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $425.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.91, for a total transaction of $2,400,550.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664,689 shares in the company, valued at $271,133,289.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.91, for a total value of $2,400,550.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,133,289.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,725,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,415 shares of company stock worth $35,288,340. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

