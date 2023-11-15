Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 13th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
Gen Digital Stock Performance
Gen Digital stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Gen Digital has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $23.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital
About Gen Digital
Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gen Digital
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Fisker Inc. price implosion; is it time to buy the dip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The only 2 cannabis companies you need to own
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is it time to buy EVOLV Technologies after post-earnings dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.