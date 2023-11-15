Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 13th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Gen Digital stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Gen Digital has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

