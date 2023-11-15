Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.61

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.61 and traded as high as $29.16. Genesco shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 84,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth $24,863,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

