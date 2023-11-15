Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Genius Sports updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

