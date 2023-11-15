Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 51,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

