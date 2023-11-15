Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 51,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
